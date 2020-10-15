StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.94

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $19.00. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 4,659 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.05 and a beta of 0.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

