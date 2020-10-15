Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.86

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $18.01. Mvb Financial shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 30,015 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MVBF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mvb Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Mvb Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mvb Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Mvb Financial during the second quarter valued at $422,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mvb Financial during the second quarter valued at $287,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mvb Financial during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

