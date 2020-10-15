Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.84

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and traded as high as $18.19. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 31,466 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 637,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 550,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

