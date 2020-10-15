Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $182.21

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.21 and traded as high as $227.44. Synairgen shares last traded at $217.70, with a volume of 2,494,915 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Synairgen alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Synairgen (LON:SNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (3.11) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synairgen Company Profile (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.