Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.52

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and traded as high as $92.98. Kubota shares last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 9,276 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KUBTY. ValuEngine downgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

