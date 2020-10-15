Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 983,493,846 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Photonstar Led Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photonstar Led Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Micro Imaging Technology Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49
Micro Imaging Technology Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49
Pacific Green Technologies Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Pacific Green Technologies Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38
Sappi Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49
Sappi Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49
Speed Commerce Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Speed Commerce Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Greene County Bancorp Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.28
Greene County Bancorp Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.28
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.83
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.83


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report