Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 983,493,846 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

