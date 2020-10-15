Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.12

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $15.83. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 1,295 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFED. Raymond James lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $64.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

