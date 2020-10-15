SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

