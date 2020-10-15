Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.13

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and traded as high as $36.85. Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 10,076 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

In related news, insider Michael J. Sinclair acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £1,948,050 ($2,545,139.80).

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

