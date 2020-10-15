Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.45. Velan shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

About Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

