Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.18

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.60. Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2,612 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $11.16 million and a P/E ratio of 22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.88.

Get Globalworth Real Estate Investments alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a €0.19 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,033.76%.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.