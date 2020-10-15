MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.23

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSBHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S during the second quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S during the second quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

