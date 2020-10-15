Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €93.40 ($109.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of €96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.24. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52-week high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

