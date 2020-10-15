Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €89.00 ($104.71) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.79 ($102.10).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €92.68 ($109.04) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.99.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

