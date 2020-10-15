ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.25 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.25 ($12.06) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.29 ($9.75).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

