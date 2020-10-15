K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.16.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.4673157 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($511,096.50). Also, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$3,450,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,273,289.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.