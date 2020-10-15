Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

TSE MTL opened at C$9.37 on Tuesday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $924.06 million and a P/E ratio of 17.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.41.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.5641836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,400. Insiders acquired 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 in the last 90 days.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

