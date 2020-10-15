Scotiabank Increases Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$51.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$31.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.54.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -65.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.62. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$49.94.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.