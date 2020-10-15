Scotiabank Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) to Outperform

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.89 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.1025467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

