Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$0.55

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.69.

Shares of ESI opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.08.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

