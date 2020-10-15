Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) to Neutral

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.84.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$23.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.93. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion and a PE ratio of 901.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.6043256 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$149,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at C$1,360,724.85.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

