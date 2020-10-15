Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) PT Raised to C$0.85

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BSX opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Belo Sun Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of $591.46 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.92.

In other Belo Sun Mining news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$35,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,136,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,691,301.12.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belo Sun Mining PT Raised to C$0.85
Belo Sun Mining PT Raised to C$0.85
Scotiabank Increases Argonaut Gold Inc. Price Target to C$4.25
Scotiabank Increases Argonaut Gold Inc. Price Target to C$4.25
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
Rogers Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Rogers Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Intel Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Intel Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fifth Third Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Fifth Third Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report