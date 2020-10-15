Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) PT Raised to C$0.85

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BSX opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Belo Sun Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of $591.46 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.92.

In other Belo Sun Mining news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$35,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,136,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,691,301.12.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

