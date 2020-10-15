Scotiabank Increases Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$4.25

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

AR stock opened at C$2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $794.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.17.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$80.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

