ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$8.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

Shares of ARX opened at C$6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.1594904 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

