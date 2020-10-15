Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Belo Sun Mining PT Raised to C$0.85
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
Intel Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
