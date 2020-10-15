Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.85-4.85 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.10-1.10 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

