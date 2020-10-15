Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.