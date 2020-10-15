Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Allegion has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 4.15-4.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.15-4.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALLE opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Earnings History for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belo Sun Mining PT Raised to C$0.85
Belo Sun Mining PT Raised to C$0.85
Scotiabank Increases Argonaut Gold Inc. Price Target to C$4.25
Scotiabank Increases Argonaut Gold Inc. Price Target to C$4.25
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
Rogers Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Rogers Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Intel Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Intel Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fifth Third Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Fifth Third Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report