Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Allegion has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.15-4.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.15-4.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.