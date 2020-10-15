People’s United Financial (PBCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect People’s United Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect People’s United Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.31 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.
People’s United Financial Company Profile
People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.