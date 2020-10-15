First American Financial (FAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

