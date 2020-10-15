Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $391.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.87. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

