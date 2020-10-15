AT&T (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

