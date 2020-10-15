Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 1.31.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

