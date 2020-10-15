Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

