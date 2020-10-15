W W Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect W W Grainger to post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W W Grainger to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W W Grainger stock opened at $386.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $392.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.86.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

