Capital One Financial (COF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -212.59 and a beta of 1.71.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

