M&T Bank (MTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M&T Bank stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.65.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Earnings History for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belo Sun Mining PT Raised to C$0.85
Belo Sun Mining PT Raised to C$0.85
Scotiabank Increases Argonaut Gold Inc. Price Target to C$4.25
Scotiabank Increases Argonaut Gold Inc. Price Target to C$4.25
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
Rogers Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Rogers Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Intel Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Intel Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fifth Third Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Fifth Third Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report