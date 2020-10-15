M&T Bank (MTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M&T Bank stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.65.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

