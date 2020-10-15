Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RS opened at $112.34 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

