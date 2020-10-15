Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RS opened at $112.34 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Earnings History for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belo Sun Mining PT Raised to C$0.85
Belo Sun Mining PT Raised to C$0.85
Scotiabank Increases Argonaut Gold Inc. Price Target to C$4.25
Scotiabank Increases Argonaut Gold Inc. Price Target to C$4.25
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
Rogers Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Rogers Communications Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Intel Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Intel Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fifth Third Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Fifth Third Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report