Valero Energy (VLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VLO opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

