Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,466 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

