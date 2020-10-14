Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,457 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 44.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 83,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.