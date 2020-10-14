Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

