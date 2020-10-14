JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

