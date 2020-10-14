Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 110,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $418,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.