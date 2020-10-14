Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 27,365 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,365 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

