Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $162.12 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.16.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.