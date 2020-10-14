PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

