AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,248 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 70,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 6.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 252,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $2,348,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in AT&T by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

