AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 798,242 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

