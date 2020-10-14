Tiaa Fsb Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

